LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $121.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $101.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.41.

LYB stock opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after buying an additional 454,429 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,774,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,334,000 after purchasing an additional 245,446 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

