Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,651 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BDSI. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 257,800 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $894,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 16,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 392,387 shares of company stock worth $1,301,765 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

BDSI stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $331.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.87. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

