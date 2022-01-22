Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 14,285 Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.