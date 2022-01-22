Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $71,000 in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029,158 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,147,000 after acquiring an additional 346,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 235,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,228 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 6.03.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,884 shares of company stock worth $463,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

