Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 10,802 Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 77.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 31,319 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 227.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 32,893 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AHH opened at $13.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 357.91%.

AHH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

