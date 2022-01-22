Magnetar Financial LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its holdings in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Population Health Investment were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000.

OTCMKTS PHICU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

