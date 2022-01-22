Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $3.18 Million in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,667 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.60% of Reliant Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBNC. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Reliant Bancorp Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

