Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 17,456 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth $99,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth $148,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter worth $197,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth $371,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

