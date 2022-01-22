Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 593 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.4% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,584.20.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $882.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,372.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1,443.91. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $868.75 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

