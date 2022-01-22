Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 21,591 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.31.

TT stock opened at $174.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.98 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.46 and a 200-day moving average of $190.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.