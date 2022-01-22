Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.71-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 55.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

