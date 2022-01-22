MakiSwap Price Hits $0.0154 on Major Exchanges (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $173,901.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 43% lower against the dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00051863 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.96 or 0.06806873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00057592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,918.95 or 1.00081102 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003313 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

