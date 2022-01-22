ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANT. FMR LLC raised its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ManTech International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ManTech International by 170.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ManTech International by 29.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ManTech International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,142,000 after acquiring an additional 56,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.36. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.79.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $637.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MANT. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

