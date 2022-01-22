Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $836,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $9,484,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $3,559,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $483,000.

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01.

