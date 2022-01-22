Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

AVGO opened at $533.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $604.57 and its 200-day moving average is $534.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $220.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.