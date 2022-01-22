Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,034 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 16.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,172 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $151.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $140.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

