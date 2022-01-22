Marietta Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,263 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $135.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.07 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

