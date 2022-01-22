Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,818 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,818 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $1,938,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

