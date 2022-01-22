Mark Haney Purchases 1,623 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Stock

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Director Mark Haney bought 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PSXP stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 160.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSXP shares. Barclays upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 3,139.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.