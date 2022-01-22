Marston’s (LON:MARS) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.64) price objective on the stock.

MARS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.30) to GBX 85 ($1.16) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.64) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.23) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 107.50 ($1.47).

Shares of MARS opened at GBX 83.45 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 79.49. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 63.75 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £529.21 million and a PE ratio of 3.25.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

