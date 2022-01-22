Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 3,108 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.07% of Medifast worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of MED opened at $192.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.00 and a 200 day moving average of $223.14. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.48 and a 52-week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 42.58%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

