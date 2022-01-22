Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $1.34 Million in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KFY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,320,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $10,135,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 24.7% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 609,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,136,000 after purchasing an additional 120,955 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $8,734,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Korn Ferry by 68.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KFY opened at $67.58 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

