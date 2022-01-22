Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 49,751 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 49,751 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ENI during the third quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in ENI by 32.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 347,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 84,398 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ENI by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after buying an additional 75,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in ENI by 26.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 43,214 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in ENI by 5.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after buying an additional 41,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on E shares. Barclays raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ENI from €18.00 ($20.45) to €19.00 ($21.59) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $30.64.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

