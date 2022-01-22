MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $123.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get MasTec alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 2,417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 4,875.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.85. 746,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,680. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.18. MasTec has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.