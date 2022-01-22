Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Matson were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Matson by 18.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the third quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Matson in the third quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Matson by 7.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.86. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.46%.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $34,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $275,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,820 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

