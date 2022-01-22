Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MMX. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.79.

NYSE MMX opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 175,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

