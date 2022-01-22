Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Financial Survey

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Marchex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$330,000.00 N/A N/A Marchex $51.22 million 1.98 -$38.45 million ($0.18) -13.56

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marchex.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -792.41% Marchex -14.53% -19.29% -13.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Marchex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Marchex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00

Marchex has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.93%. Given Marchex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marchex is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Summary

Marchex beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical marijuana operations. It offers Ghost mobile applications for marketing and communications purposes and Seed-to-Sale system for growers and dispensaries. The company was founded on May 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries. It delivers data insights and incorporates artificial intelligence (AI)-powered functionality that drives insights and solutions to help companies find, engage, and support its customers across voice and text-based communication channels. The company was founded by Russell C. Horowitz, Ethan A. Caldwell, Peter Christothoulou, and John Keister on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

