Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Short Interest Update

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,660,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.65.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 33.9% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 99,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $105.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.86. The company has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

