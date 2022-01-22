MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MEG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.65.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 34.69. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$4.22 and a one year high of C$14.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.02.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.8999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

