MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
MEG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.65.
MEG Energy stock opened at C$13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 34.69. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$4.22 and a one year high of C$14.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.02.
In other news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
