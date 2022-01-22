Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,535 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,602,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,699,000 after buying an additional 411,448 shares during the period.

IUSB stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.68 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

