Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $5.08 Million in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 134,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.97% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189,260 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000.

NYSEARCA KIE opened at $39.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

