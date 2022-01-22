Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,054 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in NetApp by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 170.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,450,989,000 after buying an additional 225,703 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 72.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 37,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.32.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $84.28 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.97.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

