Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 46 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 5.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,707,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Shopify by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Shopify by 7.9% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 9,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,638,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,799,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Shopify by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,584.20.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $882.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,372.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,443.91. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $868.75 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

