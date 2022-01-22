Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 914 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.90.

SPGI stock opened at $416.93 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.52. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

