MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Shares Up 2.4%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK)’s stock price shot up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €195.00 ($221.59) and last traded at €194.60 ($221.14). 462,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €190.00 ($215.91).

The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €215.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €199.22.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

