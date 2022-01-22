Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys 143 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 79,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $258.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.09 and its 200 day moving average is $273.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $232.55 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

