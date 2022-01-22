Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys 216 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,678.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,521,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,554 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,271,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,196,000 after purchasing an additional 386,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after purchasing an additional 313,651 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $86.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.26. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $92.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

