Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $263,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,640,000 after buying an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $82.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average is $90.73.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

