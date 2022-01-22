Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $805,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $245,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $418,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $36,624,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.