Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $100.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.91. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

