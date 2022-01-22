Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Now Covered by Barrington Research

Analysts at Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NYSE MEI opened at $44.94 on Thursday. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. FMR LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,046 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 47,074.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,682 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 316,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 195,536 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,448,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 623,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after buying an additional 90,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
