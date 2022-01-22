Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Now Covered by Barrington Research

Analysts at Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NYSE MEI opened at $44.94 on Thursday. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. FMR LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,046 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 47,074.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,682 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 316,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 195,536 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,448,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 623,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after buying an additional 90,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

