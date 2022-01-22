Metronome (MET) Price Hits $2.94 on Major Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $40.08 million and approximately $86,149.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $2.94 or 0.00008481 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,764,583 coins and its circulating supply is 13,620,009 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

