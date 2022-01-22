Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $234.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.46.

Shares of MAA opened at $202.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $129.83 and a 52 week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $125,909.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,107,048,000 after buying an additional 71,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after buying an additional 415,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 370,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,176,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

