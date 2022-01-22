MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) Critical Analysis

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

65.4% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Bay Banks of Virginia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group $223.41 million 2.26 $6.62 million $4.50 7.14 Bay Banks of Virginia $55.38 million 2.27 $7.06 million N/A N/A

Bay Banks of Virginia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MidWestOne Financial Group and Bay Banks of Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Bay Banks of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group 32.62% 13.79% 1.26% Bay Banks of Virginia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MidWestOne Financial Group beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans. It also provides deposit products including demand and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. The Bank also provides products and services including treasury management, Zelle, online and mobile banking, debit cards, ATMs, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through its full-service branch network, including 34 branches located throughout central and eastern Iowa, 13 branches located principally in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota, seven branches in western Wisconsin, one branch in each of Naples and Fort Myers, Florida, and one branch in Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, IA.

About Bay Banks of Virginia

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; purchased loans; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. The company also provides credit cards; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, lockbox, positive pay, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, it offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment planning, brokerage services, investment managed accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of March 9, 2020, the company operated 17 banking offices located throughout greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.