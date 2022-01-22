Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $81.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

MTX opened at $70.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.43. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,615,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at $478,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,707,000 after acquiring an additional 64,156 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.