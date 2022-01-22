Mirrored Amazon Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.94 Million (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,851.58 or 0.08003469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Amazon has a market capitalization of $9.94 million and $733,256.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00052630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,473.61 or 0.06942617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00058974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,768.22 or 1.00389820 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003329 BTC.

About Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 3,485 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Amazon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Amazon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

