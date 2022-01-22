Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $41,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in Fiserv by 616.3% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after buying an additional 5,300,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fiserv by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after buying an additional 2,446,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.14.

FISV stock opened at $104.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.57.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

