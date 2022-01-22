Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $32.44 Million Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $32,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 18,222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,479,000 after acquiring an additional 194,071 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth $23,603,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Penumbra by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,226,000 after acquiring an additional 75,687 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth $18,996,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 110,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,292,000 after acquiring an additional 60,339 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $218.30 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.89 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.59 and a 200-day moving average of $264.50.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,066 shares of company stock valued at $13,455,411. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

