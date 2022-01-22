Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $45 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,177,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 156,306 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $44,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 82,281 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 12.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 44.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 14.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,532,207 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,769,000 after buying an additional 191,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,456 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

