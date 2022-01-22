Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,268,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,990 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Coupang were worth $35,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 36.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,015,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,081,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 17.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,234,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853,516 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,791,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,007,000 after acquiring an additional 477,893 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth approximately $67,568,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 8.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,881,000 after acquiring an additional 143,763 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPNG opened at $18.10 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. Coupang’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupang news, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $317,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807.

CPNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

